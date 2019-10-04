Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC directs Tamil Nadu, Central governmentt to file report in NEET impersonation

Madras High Court today stated that the impersonation in NEET could not have been confined only in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 04th October 2019 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras HC (File | EPS)

By ANI

CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Friday asked the Tamil Nadu Health Department and Central government to file a detailed report in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) impersonation matter by October 15.

Madras High Court today stated that the impersonation in NEET could not have been confined only in Tamil Nadu. Around 14 lakh students wrote the NEET exam all over India but only five students and their parents have been suspected to have been involved in the impersonation natter.

The court suspects all India ramifications and suo motu includes the Ministry of Human Resource Development and Union Health Ministry as parties to a case.

Hence, the court has directed the Tamil Nadu Health Department and Central government to file a detailed report on NEET impersonation matter by October 15.

Court's direction comes days after three medical students were arrested on September 28, along with their kin by the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) officials in the case pertaining to alleged impersonation in NEET examination.

Earlier on September 26, Tamil Nadu police had arrested a father-son duo in alleged connection in the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court NEET TN Health Department Tamil Nadu Neet Central government
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp