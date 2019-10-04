Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court bats for multi-speciality hospital in Ooty

Even  though Ooty is the headquarters of The Nilgiris, a division bench of the Madras HC has noted that there are no proper medical facilities, due to which many lives are lost.

CHENNAI: Even though Ooty is the headquarters of the Nilgiris, a division bench of the Madras HC has noted that there are no proper medical facilities, due to which many lives are lost. People are forced to go to Coimbatore, which takes about three hours, the bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and P Velmurugan pointed out.

It directed the Additional Government Pleader to ascertain whether any proposal had been sent to the government for constructing a multi-speciality hospital in Ooty. At this juncture, another counsel, a native of Ooty, told the judges that a proposal had been mooted by the government for construction of a multi-speciality hospital-cum-medical college in the land in which the erstwhile Hindustan Photo Film factory functioned.

The judges said the government shall take into consideration, the said proposal, so that the same shall be implemented at the earliest. Till the implementation of the said proposal, the bench directed the AGP to get instructions as to whether air-ambulance or any other alternative medical facilities shall be provided for use during medical emergencies.  

Though the issue pertained to the surrendering of 4-and-a -half-acres of land possessed by the Madras Race Club, the bench was incidentally taking up the issues of providing infrastructural facilities in Ooty and Coonoor.

Infra in Ooty
The Madras High Court was taking up issues of providing infrastructural facilities like setting up master sewage plant at Coonoor,  bio-mining and also measure to prevent and control pollution in Ooty, especially in  Ooty lakes. The matter will be taken up in on October 4.

