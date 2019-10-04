Madras High Court refuses to stay recounting of Radhapuram Assembly votes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has refused to stay its earlier interim order, directing the Election Commission of India to recount the postal ballots and the votes counted in the 19th, 20th and 21st rounds, polled in the May 2016 elections to Radhapuram Assembly constituency in Tirunelveli district. Justice G Jayachandran declined to stay his own order when the stay petition from I S Inbadurai of the AIADMK, who was declared elected by a wafer margin of 49 votes, came up for hearing on Thursday.

The judge had ordered the re-counting of the postal ballots and the (counting) rounds of 19, 20 and 21 polled in the constituency, while passing interim orders on a petition from defeated DMK candidate M Appavoo challenging the election of Inbadurai, on October 1.

According to the petitioner, more than 200 postal votes were declared invalid. His request to state the reasons for the rejection and to order re-counting of the postal votes, were also rejected by them, thus materially affecting his prospects of winning, he had contended. The judge had directed the EC to produce the control units of EVMs and all the postal ballots, little over 200, before the Registrar-General of the HC at 11.30 am on October 4.