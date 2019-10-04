NEET impersonation case: CB-CID releases Tirupattur pharmacist

Home States Tamil Nadu

This Govindaraj denied doing. An investigating officer said that search is on for two brokers, including one Rasith.

Published: 04th October 2019

By Express News Service

THENI/TIRUVARUR: The CB-CID team investigating the NEET impersonation cases released on Wednesday night one Govindaraj, a pharmacist at a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Tirupattur, on the condition that he appear for inquiry whenever necessary.

He was picked up by the team on October 1 after one Mohammed Shafi, arrested for making arrangements to illegally secure a medical seat for his son Mohammed Irfan, said that Govindaraj had given him contacts of brokers.

Meanwhile, a bail petition filed by Dr Venkatesan, father of Udit Suriya, came up before the fast track court, which decided to take it up for hearing on October 9.

Stalin demands CBI probe
DMK president and Leader of Opposition M K Stalin on Thursday demanded CBI probe into the NEET impersonation cases as brokers from other States were involved. Addressing media persons after completing formalities for registering a property, Stalin referred to reports in a section of media which alleged that more than 50 persons had impersonated in NEET and said the reports indicated fraud had been committed with connivance of officials. Stalin further alleged that the CB-CID inquiry ordered by the State was to hoodwink people.

Hearing on October 9
Meanwhile, a bail petition filed by Dr Venkatesan, father of Udit Suriya, came up before the fast track court, which decided to take it up for hearing on October 9

