Serving the elderly: TN receives national award

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Social Welfare Minister V Saroja on Thursday received the Vayoshretha Samman, an annual National award of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, from President Ram Nath Kovind at a function held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The award was given to the Tamil Nadu government, recognising its initiatives to serve the elderly. The award is presented to mark the International Day of Older Persons, which fell on Tuesday.

The State’s initiatives for elderly persons include the 48 integrated complexes for elderly through which 1,091 senior citizens and 1,152 children are being benefited. The State government has constituted a high-level advisory committee, headed by the chief secretary, for elderly persons. At the district level also, such committees have been formed to safeguard the interests of the elderly. On June 15, World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is being observed.