Tamil Nadu allocates Rs 117.5 crore towards hiked MLA fund

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Giving effect to the announcement of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on July 20, the State government has issued administrative sanction for hiking the MLA Local Area Development Fund from Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 3 crore and allocated Rs 117 crore for this purpose. The order has been issued by the Rural Development Department on September 30. In January 2018, the fund was hiked from Rs 2 crore to Rs 2.5 crore.

Ahead of the chief minister’s announcement on July 20, the State government has given administrative sanction for Rs 587.50 crore towards the MLAs fund and disbursed Rs 146.87 crore for this purpose. Now, in addition, Rs 117.50 crore has been sanctioned towards the enhanced amount.

