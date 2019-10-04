Teacher held for killing wife, staging suicide drama

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: A school teacher from Pugaiyelaipatti was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife and staging it as a suicide. According to sources, Valentin Mahilan married Antony Libiyal a few years ago and their marriage life strained of late. It is said that Mahilan came to his house on September 23 in an inebriated condition and an altercation broke out between the couple. An infuriated Mahilan allegedly assaulted his wife and left before returning late in the evening. It was then he noticed her lying unconscious. Police suspect upon knowing that his wife was dead, he lifted her body and hung it from a fan before informing that Libiyal had committed suicide. Suspecting foul play, Libiyal’s mother Fathima Pushpa filed a complaint.