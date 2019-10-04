Villagers join hands to beautify Mahabalipuram ahead of Modi-Xi summit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As part of the efforts to beautify Mahabalipuram where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are to meet, Kancheepuram collectorate has roped in hundreds of locals and nearby villagers for the work.About 500 villagers have joined the already existing 200 panchayat workers who have been in action for the past two weeks. From clearing roadside debris to painting the walls, villagers are being paid `500 daily as wages, it is learnt.

Shops have been shut, but villagers, who may lose their livelihood, are volunteering so that they may be compensated by the district administration for doing beautification works. Mahabalipuram, known for its shore temple and Five Rathas, is bustling with activity. After hosting the first Defence summit in Chennai, the conference between the two leaders has been giving security personnel sleepless nights. Nearby villagers have volunteered to help to give a facelift to the town with less than 10 days to go for the summit.

District officials said beautification work will be over in two days. About a 100 CCTV cameras have been installed near the monuments alone. Police officials said talks are on to keep cameras on the highways as well. There are multiple checks on vehicles too. Shore Temple seems to have heightened security among other places because the Chinese President is expected to visit it first. East Coast Road from Kovalam to Mahabalipuram is likely to turn green as 500 more saplings are to be planted. Water fountains are being set up in parks and horticulture experts have been consulted to turn muddy lands into a landscape garden at many places, especially near the shore temple.

As Mahabalipuram panchayat has insufficient number of officials to supervise, engineers and supervisors from about 10 panchayats nearby have been roped in to ensure speedy work. Walls and grills alongside roads leading to important monuments, are given a fresh coat of paint. The panchayat has also installed hundred garbage bins. There is a ban on single use plastic.

However, as part of the beautification work, several trees were trimmed to look elegant. In view of the security measures, Mahabalipuram looks deserted with very minimum tourist presence. Many tourists told Express they were unaware of the preparations and realised it only after coming. “We expected Mahabalipuram to be vibrant with many tourists, but this time it looks very different and silent. It is surprising,’’ said Juan Sanchez from Mexico.