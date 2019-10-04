Home States Tamil Nadu

Woman, three girls drink poison-laced coffee, 2 die

04th October 2019

By Express News Service

THENI: Two girls, aged 18 and 16, died while another, aged 10, is battling for life after their mother reportedly gave them coffee laced with pesticide in Bodi on Wednesday night. The woman, who also consumed the poison, is also receiving treatment. Prima facie, it appears that the woman, Lakshmi, decided to kill her daughters and herself to escape extreme poverty, sources said.

Lakshmi’s husband, Palpandy, a native of Boj Bazaar Street in Bodi and the owner of a rice shop in Chennai, died two years ago. After her husband’s death Lakshmi and her three daughters -- Anusuya (18), Iswarya (16) and Atchaya (10) -- returned to Bodi.

The three girls were studying in Class XII, Class IX and Class V respectively and she was finding it hard to make ends meet with her stitching works. Sources say this could be the reason why Lakshmi took the extreme step.  On Thursday morning, Lakshmi’s neighbours noticed that she has not opened the front door yet; it was well into the morning. Several neighbours, believing something must have befallen the family, entered the house and saw the four lying unconscious on the floor. 

