Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK pumped up over Nanguneri chance

Party to forgo caste arithmetic to ride on Jaya’s popularity & Palaniswami’s achievements

Published: 05th October 2019 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

Flanked by ministers, AIADMK Nanguneri candidate V Narayanan campaigning on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: On a day of hectic parleys, Electricity Minister P Thangamani exuded confidence that AIADMK candidate V Narayanan would pip the opponents to the post by at least 30,000 votes. 
Earlier in the day, a seven-minister delegation called on Tamilaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) leader John Pandian, but could not make much headway. 

While analysts predicted a rough sail for the current dispensation in the wake of caste outfits’ refusal to join the AIADMK alliance, Thangamani claimed that his party would ride on the wave of popularity of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa and the incumbent Edappadi K Palaniswami to record a major victory. 
“V Narayanan comes from a poor family in Nanguneri.

He would defeat the imported candidate of Congress. While our government’s achievements in offering subsidised two-wheelers to women and financial assistance to farmers would help us gain votes, the DMK is banking entirely on money power,” he said. 

Later, Minister Dindigul Srinivasan inaugurated the AIADMK’s election office in Nanguneri, following which ministers V M Rajalakshmi, Sellur Raju, Kamaraj, C Vijayabaskar and M R Vijayabaskar campaigned for V Narayanan at Seevalaperi, Kansapuram, Marudhur, Keezhapattam, Thirumalaikozhunthu and Melapattam.

Meanwhile, Congress came out all guns blazing, with TNCC president K S Alagiri, AICC secretary (in-charge of the State) Sanjay Dutt and other senior Congress leaders campaigning for Ruby Manoharan for the second day in Nanguneri.

‘IMPORTED CANDIDATE’
While analysts predicted a rough sail for the current dispensation, Thangamani expressed confidence of a win. “V Narayanan comes from a poor family in Nanguneri. He would defeat the imported candidate of Congress. While our government’s achievements in offering subsidised two-wheelers to women and financial assistance to farmers would help us gain votes, the DMK is banking entirely on money power,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nanguneri bypoll AIADMK
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp