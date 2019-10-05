Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP support for AIADMK, says Pon Radhakrishnan

O Panneerselvam will campaign in Nanguneri and Vikravandi Assembly constituencies for six days.

Published: 05th October 2019 05:03 AM

Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency: Pon Radhakrishnan

Pon Radhakrishnan (BJP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former union minister and senior BJP leader in Tamil Nadu, Pon Radhakrishnan on Friday said that his party functionaries will campaign intensively for AIADMK candidates in Nanguneri and Vikravandi Assembly constituencies where by-elections are scheduled for October 21. He told this to reporters at the party’s State headquarters, after holding discussions with Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar. So far, Radhakrishnan had been maintaining that the BJP leadership was yet to take a decision on supporting AIADMK in bypolls. 

Jayakumar’s meeting with BJP leaders follows discussions between CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM with BJP national general secretary P Muralidar Rao on September 30 seeking support of BJP in the by-elections. Radhakrishnan said Jayakumar had discussed about leaders who will be campaigning in the two constituencies. Radhakrishnan denied speculations on differences of opinion with AIADMK.

OPS to campaign for six days
O Panneerselvam will campaign in Nanguneri and Vikravandi Assembly constituencies for six days. In Nanguneri, he will campaign on October 13, 14 and 17 while in Vikravandi, he will address public on October 15, 16 and 18.

