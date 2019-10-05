Home States Tamil Nadu

Codes help cops crack Tiruchy jewellery heist case

Manikandan was being interrogated in an undisclosed location, Search is for other suspect Suresh (23), who was with him but managed to escape.

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Bar codes helped police crack the heist in Lalithaa Jewellery as those found on the jewels seized from a suspect in Tiruvarur on Thursday night matched the ones available with the jeweller. Manikandan (32) was arrested during a vehicle check in, in Tiruvarur. Police seized jewels weighing more than 4.5 kgs from him.

Manikandan was being interrogated in an undisclosed location, Search is for another suspect Suresh (23), who was with him but managed to escape. Jewel seized from Manikandan had the seal of Lalithaa jewellery, a source said. “We were able to match the stolen jewels with the seized ones has they had bar code and seal of the maker, “ the source added. 

Suresh, sources said, is the relative of Murugan, a history-sheeter in Tiruvarur, who is suspected to be the mastermind.  Also, it is suspected that Manikandan and Suresh were part of a big network and that jewels the duo was carrying were their share of the booty.

Manikandan arrested
The sub-inspector identified the rider as Manikandan of Madappuram who figures on the list of suspects in the jewellery store robbery. He started chasing the suspect on a bike along with the head constable. After giving chase for 1.5 km, he overtook Manikandan and forced him to stop 

