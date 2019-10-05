Home States Tamil Nadu

Court refuses to quash criminal proceedings pending against builder

Dismissing the petition, the bench said exercise of power under Sec.482 CrPC is not to be done by a court by the drop of the hat, but only when a situation warrants.

Madras HC

Madras HC (File | EPS)

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court on Friday refused to quash the criminal proceedings pending before the Principal Sessions Judge here in connection with Prevention of Money Laundering Act against VGN Developers Private Limited.

“We do find adequate material available, including examination of witnesses and documents. Therefore, this court cannot invoke Sec.482 (Saving of inherent powers of High Court) CrPC to quash the proceedings at this stage,” observed a bench of Justices M M Sundresh and RMT Teekaa Raman. The court was dismissing a petition from the firm and its Managing Director D Pratish to quash the proceedings.

The allegation by Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the firm was that it had purchased a property at Guindy, which would fetch a higher value in public auction, at a lesser value in connivance with the other accused resulting in a huge loss to government. It was done through illegal gratification. 

Dismissing the petition, the bench said exercise of power under section 482 CrPC is not to be done by a court by the drop of the hat, but only when a situation warrants. “We are not inclined to hold that the trial, if conducted, would be an empty formality. Hence, it is well open to ED to investigate and proceed further when an offence is made out under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act,” the bench said. The judges added that secton 24 of the Act places the burden of proof on a person charged with an offence of money.

