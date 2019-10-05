First ever triple talaq case registered in Pudukkottai

Home States Tamil Nadu

PUDUKKOTTAI: A Woman in Pudukkottai on Thursday lodged a complaint against her husband under Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, This is the first case registered under the Act in the district. In her complaint lodged with the Pudukkottai All Women’s police station, Rizwana Begum (25) stated that her husband Sheik Abdullah had pronounced triple talaq on October 2. She also mentioned harassment and threats to her life by him and her in-laws.

On October 2, family members tried to mediate, but to no avail. Reportedly, Abdullah was unwilling to take his wife back. Following this, Rizwana complained that her husband pronounced triple talaq on the road. The couple was married in 2017 and their two-year-old daughter lives with her mother now. The couple had started to live separately. Abdullah works in Qatar and visits Pudukkottai once or twice a year to be with his his family. Following regular domestic disputes, the in-laws asked Rizwana to move out to her parental home earlier this year. 

Police said Rizwana wanted to live with her husband. They also said Rizwana had complained of her husband having an affair. Rizwana had sought the police’s help to keep her husband from leaving for Qatar before the issue was resolved. Pudukkottai All Women’s police station registered cases against Abdullah and five of Rizwana’s in-laws under the Muslim Women Protection of Right Act for triple talaq and Sections  498a for physical assault, 294b for use of obscene language and 506 for death threat.

