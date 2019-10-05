High-stakes battle for Kamaraj Nagar

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY : The Congress and its splinter group, the All India NR Congress, began their campaign for the Kamaraj Nagar bypoll on Friday by trading charges at each other. After opening the AINRC election office at Saram Thenral Nagar, AINRC president N Rangasamy accused the ruling Congress government led by V Narayanasamy of having done little in the three years of rule and camouflaging it in the tussle with Lt Governor Kiran Bedi. “There is rivalry over who has authority over administration and the government is fighting court battles. Can five years of rule go on like this without delivering to people,” he asked while campaigning for party candidate Bouvaneswarane.