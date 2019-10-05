Hospitals which fail to register by Nov 30 will be closed: Health Dept

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: All clinical establishments, including Indian Medicine and Homeopathy clinics, hospitals and laboratories, both private and government, which fail to register under Tamil Nadu Clinical Establishment Act, 2018, by November 30, will be closed down, Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services officials said.

From June 1, 2018 till date, 32,678 clinical establishments have applied for licence. Of them, licence was given to 2,483 hospitals and clinics. Verification was completed for over 7,000 establishments. In Chennai licence was issued to about 60 hospitals.

The directorate has extended the deadline for applying for licence from May 31 to November 30. “After this, we received around 2,700 applications. Hospitals and clinics which fail to apply or whose applications are rejected will be closed down after November 30,” an official source said.