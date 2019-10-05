Home States Tamil Nadu

Mega power project in limbo for past 20 months

The HVDC link plans to enhance 17,000 mega-watt by 2019-20

Published: 05th October 2019 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The proposed Rs 14,733 crore project to bridge the power deficit in South India has been disrupted for nearly 20 months due to issues pertaining to Right of Way in 12 districts of Tamil Nadu. The plan to set up a ‘High Voltage Direct Current’ (HVDC) link between Raigarh in the Western region and Pugalur and North Thrissur in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, respectively and make it operational within 30 months, was conceived in December 2017.

The Power Grid Board was aiming to enhance the power transfer capacity of southern region to about 17,000 megawatts (MW) by 2019-20. The Raigarh-Pugalur HVDC and 400KV AC lines pass through Vellore, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Karur, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai and Trichy.      

Troubles with the project
Following a review meeting of District Collectors, efforts were undertaken to break the logjam on December 11, 2018. Works, in fact, gathered pace following the meeting but again slowed down due to impending Lok Sabha elections. Another meeting was held this June, where collectors were told to resolve the issue ‘at the earliest’. Now, officials have fixed a target of November to resolve the issue. Sources say compensation for tower and corridor is being assessed as per the Government Order issued on November 22, 2017, by district collectors in few districts.

Power boost for South
Despite having an import capacity of 4,920 MW from other grid, the southern region faces a deficit of about 3,400 MW. As per studies of the Central Energy Agency, demand in the southern region, by the end of XIIth and XIIIth plan, would be about 57,200 MW and 82,200 MW respectively.

Since the southern region may not be able to meet this requirement, the HVDC link was proposed, with a capacity of 6,000 MW. The line from Tamil Nadu will pass through AP and Telangana to Raigarh in Chhattisgarh. The Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, in partnership with the Asian Development Bank, has been awarded the Rs 1,360 crore project, which is partly funded by ADB.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp