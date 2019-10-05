Mega power project in limbo for past 20 months

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The proposed Rs 14,733 crore project to bridge the power deficit in South India has been disrupted for nearly 20 months due to issues pertaining to Right of Way in 12 districts of Tamil Nadu. The plan to set up a ‘High Voltage Direct Current’ (HVDC) link between Raigarh in the Western region and Pugalur and North Thrissur in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, respectively and make it operational within 30 months, was conceived in December 2017.

The Power Grid Board was aiming to enhance the power transfer capacity of southern region to about 17,000 megawatts (MW) by 2019-20. The Raigarh-Pugalur HVDC and 400KV AC lines pass through Vellore, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Karur, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai and Trichy.

Troubles with the project

Following a review meeting of District Collectors, efforts were undertaken to break the logjam on December 11, 2018. Works, in fact, gathered pace following the meeting but again slowed down due to impending Lok Sabha elections. Another meeting was held this June, where collectors were told to resolve the issue ‘at the earliest’. Now, officials have fixed a target of November to resolve the issue. Sources say compensation for tower and corridor is being assessed as per the Government Order issued on November 22, 2017, by district collectors in few districts.

Power boost for South

Despite having an import capacity of 4,920 MW from other grid, the southern region faces a deficit of about 3,400 MW. As per studies of the Central Energy Agency, demand in the southern region, by the end of XIIth and XIIIth plan, would be about 57,200 MW and 82,200 MW respectively.

Since the southern region may not be able to meet this requirement, the HVDC link was proposed, with a capacity of 6,000 MW. The line from Tamil Nadu will pass through AP and Telangana to Raigarh in Chhattisgarh. The Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, in partnership with the Asian Development Bank, has been awarded the Rs 1,360 crore project, which is partly funded by ADB.