Steps taken to raise quality of teachers 

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has chalked out a slew of measures focussing more on training to produce quality teachers. They include starting new courses to setting up new colleges, higher education department officials said. Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University (TNTEU) has completed construction of two constituent colleges at Salem and Villupuram. Steps are on to obtain approval of National Council for Teacher Education to start new courses in these institutions.

The colleges have been constructed at a cost of Rs 4.8 crore each. Plans are afoot to start a four-year integrated teacher education programme in the two colleges in 2020-21, a senior official said. The department also has initiated construction of a Faculty Development Centre (FDC) in Chennai. Ministry of Human Resources Development has sanctioned a project under Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya National Mission on Teachers and Teaching.

Under the scheme, the State has received around Rs 5 crore for setting up the facility. The centre will inculcate among teachers motivation to promote institutional effectiveness through development of personal, instructional, organisational and professional growth of faculty.