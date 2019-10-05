Home States Tamil Nadu

This octogenarian’s zest to find employment is still on

Each day begins for M Sachidanandam with scanning of newspapers.

Published: 05th October 2019 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

M Sachidanandam, (82) reading newspaper in shelter home in Tiruchy | M K Ashok Kumar

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Each day begins for M Sachidanandam with scanning of newspapers. It is pretty much the routine for most people, one may think. Sachidanandam waits for the newspaper not just to keep himself abreast of current affairs, but primarily to look for job vacancy advertisements so that he can lead a life of self-reliance. 

Age has not killed the zest for life of this 82-year-old  inmate of the Corporation-run shelter home in Tiruchy. “I joined as a clerk in NLC in 1965 and got retired as Junior Personal Office in 1995. I have three daughters and a son. Two of my daughters are teachers and my son is an engineer. They supported me after my retirement. I studied various topics like Company Law and also did an MA in Astrology after retirement. My wife died in 2011.

Though it hurt me a lot, I kept myself busy with studies. Recently, I decided not to depend on my children and wanted to fend for myself. So I came out of my home and started searching for a job,” he said. Sachidanandam hails from Kattumannarkoil in Cuddalore.  Armed with a CV, he visited several private firms where people were surprised to see an application by an 82-year-old candidate. 

“Some people made fun of me by saying they cannot appoint me as I don’t know how to operate computers. I replied I was willing to learn if they were ready to teach. But, they didn’t consider my request, “ said M Sachidanandam. Undeterred by the rejections, he moves from one district to another searching for a job. A politician once offered to get him old-age pension, but Sachidanandam declined. 

“I don’t have any pension and I am not bothered about it. I asked him why do I need pension as I am fit for a job. In fact, I told him I need a job and not pension. So, I started moving from one district to another searching for a job,” he said. In Tiruchy, he met even the District Collector S Sivarasu and also the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Ajay Kumar. “I met the collector and submitted my resume. Some of the officials with him asked me how the railway would be able to give a job for such a senior citizen. I told them that I am making an attempt and the rest is up to the railway.,” he said with a smile.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp