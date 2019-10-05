This octogenarian’s zest to find employment is still on

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Each day begins for M Sachidanandam with scanning of newspapers. It is pretty much the routine for most people, one may think. Sachidanandam waits for the newspaper not just to keep himself abreast of current affairs, but primarily to look for job vacancy advertisements so that he can lead a life of self-reliance.

Age has not killed the zest for life of this 82-year-old inmate of the Corporation-run shelter home in Tiruchy. “I joined as a clerk in NLC in 1965 and got retired as Junior Personal Office in 1995. I have three daughters and a son. Two of my daughters are teachers and my son is an engineer. They supported me after my retirement. I studied various topics like Company Law and also did an MA in Astrology after retirement. My wife died in 2011.

Though it hurt me a lot, I kept myself busy with studies. Recently, I decided not to depend on my children and wanted to fend for myself. So I came out of my home and started searching for a job,” he said. Sachidanandam hails from Kattumannarkoil in Cuddalore. Armed with a CV, he visited several private firms where people were surprised to see an application by an 82-year-old candidate.

“Some people made fun of me by saying they cannot appoint me as I don’t know how to operate computers. I replied I was willing to learn if they were ready to teach. But, they didn’t consider my request, “ said M Sachidanandam. Undeterred by the rejections, he moves from one district to another searching for a job. A politician once offered to get him old-age pension, but Sachidanandam declined.

“I don’t have any pension and I am not bothered about it. I asked him why do I need pension as I am fit for a job. In fact, I told him I need a job and not pension. So, I started moving from one district to another searching for a job,” he said. In Tiruchy, he met even the District Collector S Sivarasu and also the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Ajay Kumar. “I met the collector and submitted my resume. Some of the officials with him asked me how the railway would be able to give a job for such a senior citizen. I told them that I am making an attempt and the rest is up to the railway.,” he said with a smile.