Tiruchy jewellery heist: Cop honoured for hot pursuit

Sub-inspector bravely chased and caught an accused in Tiruchy store heist case

Published: 05th October 2019 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

Inspector General of Police V Varadharaju handing over certificate of appreciation to SI T Bharatha Nehru, who caught one of the accused in the Tiruchy jewellery heist | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUVARUR: The police sub-inspector who bravely chased and caught one of the accused in the Tiruchy jewellery store heist case has been receiving accolades from various quarters, including on social media. It was another night of routine vehicle checks for T Bharatha Nehru (31), an M.P Ed graduate of the 2016 batch and a sub-inspector attached to Tiruvarur Town police station.

When he, along with head constable M Ravi were checking vehicles at Vilamal on the Thanjavur-Tiruvarur road, a bike with two persons approached them. As Nehru tried to stop the two-wheeler, the rider, wearing a helmet, turned the bike around and rode off in another direction. The sub-inspector identified the rider as Manikandan of Madappuram who figures on the list of suspects in the jewellery store robbery.

He started chasing the suspect on a bike along with the head constable. As Manikandan rode his bike on the narrow banks of a river with bushes on either side, it was a hard chase for Nehru. After giving chase for 1.5 km, he successfully overtook Manikandan and forced him to stop. Manikandan was then overpowered by Nehru. 

Meanwhile, Suresh, who was riding pillion, threw away a bag containing jewels and fled. After handing him over to the head constable, Manikandan then chased Suresh on foot, As Suresh managed to slip through bushes, Nehru could not catch him. Later, he brought Manikandan to Tiruvarur Town police station along with the bag full of jewels which happened to be the part of the booty from the robbery in Tiruchy. V Varadharaju, Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, Tiruchy felicitated the team of officers

