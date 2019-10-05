Where do your children study? TN govt, aided school teachers asked to declare info

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/CHENNAI: In a surprise move, teachers of government and aided schools have been asked to provide details of whether their children study in private or government schools. An additional column has been provided in the Education Management Information Systems portal for teachers to fill in this information.

The aim behind the move, the sources said, was to ascertain if these teachers find the quality of teaching and infrastructure in government schools ‘good enough’ to admit their own children.“The announcement has been confusing teachers for the past couple of days. The department must explain why they are collecting these details,” says T Arulanadham, district chief of a teachers association in Coimbatore.

“We suspect this is precursor to an announcement that all government school teachers must admit their kids only in government schools,” said R Ramkumar, general secretary of another teachers body TNTSPA, adding that his association would welcome such a decision.

“Enrolment has been going down in government schools. So, teachers must come forward and admit their kids in government schools. Not just teachers, all government officials must do so. This will encourage other parents too, and help improve learning outcomes in government schools” claims Ramkumar.

‘If only quality of govt schools is improved’

“I have admitted my two kids to a private school,” says a Kovai govt school teacher. “If the govt improves infrastructure and overall quality, I will definitely put them in govt school,” she says on condition of anonymity