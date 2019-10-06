370 parakeets trapped in six cages rescued in Tamil Nadu

Jayakumar Madala By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) along with Forest department officials on Thursday rescued more than 370 parakeets, trapped in six cages, from a house in Kuruvikaran Theru.

Two persons involved in the illegal trade of pets identified as Mohammed Riaz and Mohammed Arif were arrested. Search is on for the prime suspect Vetri.

Based on a tip-off from the intelligence source that birds, protected under Indian Wildlife Protection Act, were sold illegally, a three-member team from WCCB along with Tiruchy district forest officials conducted a raid at the house of Vetri.

“We approached the dealers as customers to find out if the information was true. We then found that parrots of three varieties, notable, Indian green parrot, Ring rose and plum-headed parrot were caged,” said A Madhivannan, Wildlife Inspector of WCCB, adding that on further investigating, they zeroed in on the main dealer.

D Sujatha, District Forest Officer (DFO) said few birds were found with cut injuries on their wings. “We will release them in a secluded area after treating them. The two accused are under custody and they will be slapped penalty of Rs 25,000,” she added.

The WCCB team, included Inspector Rengeshwaran, constable Anand and Wildlife Inspector A Madhivannan. Sources said a few parrots, which were rescued and kept at the District Forest Office for treatment, died due to poor care.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, an official said, “ It's been over 12 hours since the birds were rescued. They were not provided with food or water and as a result, a few birds died. Forest officials are reluctant to take action. The birds need to be provided with medical care and then released.”

When TNIE visited the spot, a street vendor was feeding the birds from his own money. The good samaritan said, "The birds looked very sick and I could not tolerate them suffer. I bought some groundnuts and fed them. If they are kept in the same condition, they will die in hours."

However, refuting all claims, the District Forest Officer said, “The birds are given good care and will be monitored. Those that cannot fly will be provided treatment and released in a protected territory, such that finding food would not be difficult for them.”