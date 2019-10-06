Banks disburse Rs 430 crore loans to 2,850 beneficiaries

CHENNAI : Loans totalling ` 430 crore were disbursed to 2,850 beneficiaries during the Customers’ Outreach Initiative Programme by various banks. The event was organised by Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) at T Nagar in the last two days.Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi disbursed loans totalling `300 crore to 1,700 beneficiaries on Saturday. Among banks, IOB alone sanctioned 200 loans worth `36.60 crore.
