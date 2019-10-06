Conduct fresh probe on Theni custodial torture, suicide: HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed the DSP of Andipatti to conduct a fresh investigation into the suicide of a 19-year-old youth named Sathiyamoorthy of Theni. Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan gave the direction following a petition filed by the deceased youth’s father Asaithambi seeking CB-CID investigation into the same, saying that Sathiyamoorthy committed suicide allegedly due to custodial torture.

According to the petition, Sathiyamoorthy, a daily wage worker in Tirupur, had gone to his native village on July 29, 2019. “On the day, when my son was resting at my brother Chelladurai’s house, a police constable from Andipatti division came and brutally attacked my son and took him to police station based on a false complaint,” the petitioner said. Later he was briefly allowed to go home but due to ‘shock and shame’ he hanged himself.

HC orders notice on plea to keep bus stands clean

Chennai: A division bench of the Madras High Court has ordered notice on a PIL petition praying for a directive to the authorities concerned to keep clean all bus stands and their surroundings in the State. According to petitioner, garbage, including plastic waste materials, foul odour, toilets and dirty roads and over-bridges are common sites at bus-stands and the roads leading to them. Commuters face much inconvenience due to encroachments by vendors who make the atmosphere at bus stands filthy. Officials of the State, are bound to maintain bus-stands and surrounding areas clean and maintain hygiene

Plea for probe into ISRO scientist’s death

Madurai: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought a reply from the Kanniyakumari police on a petition filed by a Tirunelveli woman, seeking transfer of investigation into the death of her husband, an ISRO scientist.Aloyciyas Franschika of Tirunelveli submitted that her husband Dinesh was a scientist at the ISRO Centre in Mahendragiri. Claiming that the persons who accompanied her husband gave contradictory statements regarding his death and that the autopsy report also indicated several abnormal wounds on his body, Franschika alleged that her husband’s death “does not seem natural”.

Challenged the conviction

A bench comprising Justices S Vaidyanathan and N Anand Venkatesh passed the order of acquitted five life convicts and modifying sentences on a batch of appeals filed by the convicts challenging the conviction and sentence awarded to them by a lower court in Paramakudi on August 31, 2017, for the murder of one Murugesan