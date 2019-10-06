Home States Tamil Nadu

Conduct fresh probe on Theni custodial torture, suicide: HC

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed the DSP of Andipatti to conduct a fresh investigation into the suicide of a 19-year-old youth named Sathiyamoorthy of Theni.

Published: 06th October 2019 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed the DSP of Andipatti to conduct a fresh investigation into the suicide of a 19-year-old youth named Sathiyamoorthy of Theni. Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan gave the direction following a petition filed by the deceased youth’s father Asaithambi seeking CB-CID investigation into the same, saying that Sathiyamoorthy committed suicide allegedly due to custodial torture.

According to the petition, Sathiyamoorthy, a daily wage worker in Tirupur, had gone to his native village on July 29, 2019. “On the day, when my son was resting at my brother Chelladurai’s house, a police constable from Andipatti division came and brutally attacked my son and took him to police station based on a false complaint,” the petitioner said. Later he was briefly allowed to go home but due to ‘shock and shame’ he hanged himself.

