Home States Tamil Nadu

Free Wi-Fi at 105 railway stations in Tiruchy division

For some of the stations, Tata Trust sponsored the WiFi works.

Published: 06th October 2019 01:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 01:13 AM   |  A+A-

Wi-Fi, WiFi

For representational purposes

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy railway division recently completed WiFi installation works in 105 railway stations under its jurisdiction. Sources said WiFi is now available in all stations, including halt stations, of the division.

“RailTel Corporation of India (RCIL) is offering the high-speed internet facility in the stations. Initially, we started providing free WiFi in major stations like Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai and Viluppuram.

In the second stage, we started offering free internet in 47 railway stations. Recently, we completed the works in other stations and now, free internet is available in all stations under the division,” a source said.

For some of the stations, Tata Trust sponsored the WiFi works. “Tata Trust under its Corporate Social Responsibility sponsored the WiFi works in 4,791 stations across the country. In Tiruchy division, they supported the works in 53 stations,” said sources.

Meanwhile, some passengers suggested Railways should also consider offering exclusive space in stations for those using laptops.

“This would be helpful to professionals and others. Such a facility should have seating facilities and laptop charging points. Railways can also collect a fee for use of the facility and can even consider starting a small canteen in the zone,” said Krishna Moorthy, a railway passenger.

Some passengers pointed out the WiFi signal is weak on Platform No.6 of Tiruchy station. Officials said they would look into this issue.

“We have not received any complaints but we would definitely check. Our officials would take the necessary measures to provide the best experience for passengers,” an official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tiruchy railway station free wifi Tamil nadu railway station free wifi Free wifi india
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Gallery
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
From Kajol and her cousin Rani Mukherji to actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, Bengali celebrities had a gala time this Durga Puja season. Take a look at how these celebrities celebrated the biggest religious and cultural phenomenon in the Bengali's s
Durga Puja 2019: Here's how Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Nusrat Jahan, Sushmita Sen, others celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp