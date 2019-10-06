Free Wi-Fi at 105 railway stations in Tiruchy division

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy railway division recently completed WiFi installation works in 105 railway stations under its jurisdiction. Sources said WiFi is now available in all stations, including halt stations, of the division.

“RailTel Corporation of India (RCIL) is offering the high-speed internet facility in the stations. Initially, we started providing free WiFi in major stations like Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai and Viluppuram.

In the second stage, we started offering free internet in 47 railway stations. Recently, we completed the works in other stations and now, free internet is available in all stations under the division,” a source said.

For some of the stations, Tata Trust sponsored the WiFi works. “Tata Trust under its Corporate Social Responsibility sponsored the WiFi works in 4,791 stations across the country. In Tiruchy division, they supported the works in 53 stations,” said sources.

Meanwhile, some passengers suggested Railways should also consider offering exclusive space in stations for those using laptops.

“This would be helpful to professionals and others. Such a facility should have seating facilities and laptop charging points. Railways can also collect a fee for use of the facility and can even consider starting a small canteen in the zone,” said Krishna Moorthy, a railway passenger.

Some passengers pointed out the WiFi signal is weak on Platform No.6 of Tiruchy station. Officials said they would look into this issue.

“We have not received any complaints but we would definitely check. Our officials would take the necessary measures to provide the best experience for passengers,” an official said.