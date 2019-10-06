Govt accused of fleecing buyers of ‘Malaysian sand’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu State Sand Lorry Owners’ Federation has accused the State government of fleecing buyers by selling Malaysian sand at exorbitant rate.Federation president S Yuvaraj told presspersons the Public Works Department was charging Rs 2,500 per tonne of Malaysian sand, while neighbouring States like Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have fixed much lesser rates of Rs 1,400 and Rs 1,650 for the same quality of the material.

This, despite Chennai having the advantage of shorter sea route. “The distance between Malaysia and Krishnapatnam port in Andhra Pradesh is 7,158 km, while for Kamarajar port in Chennai is 6,510 km. I see no reason why Tamil Nadu should charge more.” He also said there was no need for government to appoint an IAS officer to sell sand. In 2003, the government decided to sell sand saying private contractors are damaging river beds, water resources etc.

But, in this case, the sand is being imported from Malaysia. “The job can be given to private people who are ready to transport sand to construction sites at lesser price. He alleged that the government imported eight shipments from Malaysia to Kamarajar Port, each containing 55,000 tonnes. Till now it has sold five lakh tonnes. However, loads are not going to districts such as Madurai, Tiruchy and Coimbatore.