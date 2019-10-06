Home States Tamil Nadu

Govt accused of fleecing buyers of ‘Malaysian sand’

Tamil Nadu State Sand Lorry Owners’ Federation has accused the State government of fleecing buyers by selling Malaysian sand at exorbitant rate.

Published: 06th October 2019 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 03:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu State Sand Lorry Owners’ Federation has accused the State government of fleecing buyers by selling Malaysian sand at exorbitant rate.Federation president S Yuvaraj told presspersons the Public Works Department was charging Rs 2,500 per tonne of Malaysian sand, while neighbouring States like Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have fixed much lesser rates of Rs 1,400 and Rs 1,650 for the same quality of the material.

This, despite Chennai having the advantage of shorter sea route. “The distance between Malaysia and Krishnapatnam port in Andhra Pradesh is 7,158 km, while for Kamarajar port in Chennai is 6,510 km. I see no reason why Tamil Nadu should charge more.” He also said there was no need for government to appoint an IAS officer to sell sand. In 2003, the government decided to sell sand saying private contractors are damaging river beds, water resources etc. 

But, in this case, the sand is being imported from Malaysia. “The job can be given to private people who are ready to transport sand to construction sites at lesser price. He alleged that the government imported eight shipments from Malaysia to Kamarajar Port, each containing 55,000 tonnes. Till now it has sold five lakh tonnes. However, loads are not going to districts such as Madurai, Tiruchy and Coimbatore. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Gallery
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
From Kajol and her cousin Rani Mukherji to actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, Bengali celebrities had a gala time this Durga Puja season. Take a look at how these celebrities celebrated the biggest religious and cultural phenomenon in the Bengali's s
Durga Puja 2019: Here's how Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Nusrat Jahan, Sushmita Sen, others celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp