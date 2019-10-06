Home States Tamil Nadu

Humiliated at workplace over ‘affair’, Dalit woman kills self

Manoharan is said to have indulged in a physical relationship with the woman.

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: In a shocking case, a Dalit woman has committed suicide in Neyveli after she was beaten and humiliated by the wife of a former panchayat president with whom she allegedly was in a relationship. The deceased, 27-year-old Divya, was a widow. She is said to have approached Manoharan, a former Neyveli town panchayat president, seeking employment.

Manoharan is said to have indulged in a physical relationship with the woman. It’s not clear if the relationship was consensual. Police say Manoharan’s wife found out about the relationship on September 28. She then went to the textile shop where Divya worked and confronted her. An argument broke out between the two women and Manoharan’s wife allegedly slapped Divya with her slipper.    

Humiliated in front of everyone, Divya consumed rat poison the same day. She was admitted to a private hospital in Neyveli, and later shifted to the Stanley Hospital in Chennai. She succumbed on Thursday.
The Democratic Party of India has been staging protests demanding the arrest of the man and his wife.

