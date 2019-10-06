JACTO-GEO to stage mass rally on Nov 18 

MADURAI: In order to exert pressure on the authorities concerned, the members of Joint Action council of teachers Organisations and Government Employees Organisations (JACTO-GEO) will stage a rally on November 18. Addressing the media persons, JACTO-GEO General Secretary A Selvam said that TN Government is purposely taking action against the office bearers of the council and urged the government to withdraw the suspension of M Subramani (former State president) and M Subramanian (former State vice president) who mobilised the people for the protest. Selvam said that the members would hold a campaign on van from November 11 to 15 before staging the rally.
