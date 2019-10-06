Home States Tamil Nadu

Koneri Lake in Mamallapuram gets makeover ahead of Modi-Xi meet 

Thanks to efforts of NGO, the 7-acre lake is now being restored to its original form 

Published: 06th October 2019 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 08:47 AM

The lake, which is behind the lighthouse in Mamallapuram, will be deepened by three feet without affecting groundwater. | (Photo | EPS)

The lake, which is behind the lighthouse in Mamallapuram, will be deepened by three feet without affecting groundwater.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Roads, medians and monuments are not the only things that are getting a thorough makeover for the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mamallapuram.

A waterbody is getting a new lease of life too. The age-old Koneri lake, behind ‘Krishna’s butter ball’ monument has surprisingly been away from the eyes of tourists, maybe because it does not resemble a waterbody anymore. 

Thanks to the continuous efforts of an NGO, the seven-acre lake is now being restored to its original form. Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI) has taken up the responsibility of rejuvenating the waterbody and will complete the restoration works two-days ahead of the meeting, scheduled for October 11.

Shrunk to half its size by invasive weeds, the lake is now being cleared of construction debris and non-degradable garbage by EFI’s volunteers.

The NGO selected this particular lake to revive as this is the last freshwater body left in and around Mamallapuram.

“Though the lake is behind such a famous monument, hardly anyone knows about its existence. After the lake is desilted, percolation canals will be built inside it that will be connected to three recharge wells. Bunds around the lake will also be strengthened. A bamboo garden will also be built near the lake,” said Arun Krishnamurthy, EFI founder.

The lake’s capacity is expected to increase by 60 per cent as silt that has been accumulating for decades will be removed up to three ft. This will be done without affecting the groundwater, he said.

The coastal town has been getting spruced up for the past month ever since the meeting was announced. 

Volunteers from EFI said they want the lake to be ready before the meet to showcase the strength of civic society-based water conservation efforts.

