Neglected by sons and daughters, 95-year-old woman out in Tamil Nadu street

By Express News Service

ARIYALUR: In a tragic case, a 95-year-old woman cast out by her sons and daughters was found sleeping on the road near Jayankondam in Ariyalur district. The woman was ill and her plight caught the public’s attention and invited a police investigation.

Pattammal (95), wife of Manickam of Senguthapuram village has two sons, Shanmugam and Sadhasivam and two daughters, Saroja and Sakunthala.

Pattammal’s husband died many years ago. Shanmugam runs a sweet stall in Senguthapuram village and Sadhasivam is a retired teacher. The two daughters are married.

Pattammal shifted every month from one’s son’s house to the other’s in Sengunthapuram until a year ago. She has been ailing for some years and it was alleged her sons did not give her medical care.

She then stayed at her daughter Sakunthala’s house for a year. Sakunthala recently suffered renal failure, which made it difficult for her to care for her mother.

On Wednesday, Sakunthala’s husband Sivagurunathan took Pattammal to Shanmugam’s house.

Shanmugam refused to take his mother in and dropped her off at Sadhasivam’s house. In what was becoming a back and forth, Sadhasivam allegedly took his mother and dropped her off outside his brother’s house.

She was found outside by a member of the public, who, seeing she was unwell, took her to Jayankondam GH. As she was not allowed to stay the night in the hospital, she was brought back to Shanmugam’s house.

Since she was turned away by her son yet again, she was forced to spend the night in the open.

On Thursday, people from the village found Pattammal was very ill and sent her to the GH again through ambulance. The villagers had tried to persuade the two sons to take Pattamal back but they refused.

As news of the incident spread, police stepped in. Jayankondam police were conducting inquiries with the family even as Pattamal languished in the hospital.