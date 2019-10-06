Home States Tamil Nadu

New laws to prevent idol smuggling to be implemented soon, says minister

Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture Department K Pandiarajan told reporters here on Saturday that new stringent laws will be implemented soon to prevent idol smuggling.

VILLUPURAM: Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture Department K Pandiarajan told reporters here on Saturday that new stringent laws will be implemented soon to prevent idol smuggling. The minister was in town in connection with Vikravandi bypoll work. Pandiarajan said since 1977, more than 50,000 ancient idols had gone missing in the country and 60 per cent of them were from Tamil Nadu. The Union government has appointed a team of hundred people to bring back the missing idols. Tamil Nadu government will also take steps to retrieve the idols and safeguard the ones currently found in temples.

“Though the idols had gone missing during previous regimes, it is during the rule of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy that the idols are being retrieved. The credit goes not to a single person, but many. Steps are being taken to implement new stringent laws to prevent idol smuggling,” Pandiarajan said.

On Keezhadi, he said thousands of people are gathering there like a tourist spot. However, the place is small and with just 25 staff members working there, restrictions were implemented for visitors. Necessary arrangements will be done soon to cater for the visitors, Pandiarajan said.

“Chola, Pandiya and Pallavas ruled the Villupuram district and so many ancient things like inscriptions and idols are found here. Steps are being taken to set up a museum in Villupuram. Recently, four new museums were announced and an announcement on six more  will come soon. Villupuram will be one among them,” the minister said.

 Talking about Central funds for development, he said a sum of `300 crore has been allotted for Tamil development works. The State government has sought for more funds from the Centre. “We are expecting an announcement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Mamallapuram,” Pandiarajan said.As regards the Vikravandi bypoll, he said people are happy with the AIADMK government and its candidate will win. Earlier, Pandiarajan held a meeting with AIADMK and alliance party cadre.

