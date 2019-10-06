Home States Tamil Nadu

QR code for crackers: No time, say units

Witnessing the pollution hazard and health risks posed by the fire crackers, in 2018, Vardhan had exhorted the Indian scientific community to initiate R&D on environment-friendly fireworks.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: “Remaining manufacturers are members of two major associations in the country, TIFMA and TANFAMA. Of these, 350 have registered with the CSIR. The other manufacturers, a little less than 500 units, are yet to register. They are waiting for the final word from the Supreme Court.” It’s these 500-odd companies that are concerned about the new developments, and the impact on their business.  

Witnessing the pollution hazard and health risks posed by the firecrackers, in 2018, Vardhan had exhorted the Indian scientific community to initiate R&D on environment-friendly fireworks. The CSIR-NEERI developed improvements in conventional formulations based on Barium Nitrate to meet the stipulated norms of green crackers. However, implementation of these formulations is subject to approval of the court.

The minister said green crackers manufactured by licensee-manufacturers will have a green logo and also a Quick Response (QR) code. “The QR code is a novel feature incorporated to avoid counterfeit products. This will also help the consumers track the cracker using smartphones and other devices,” he said. Speaking to Express, TANFAMA president P Ganesan, however, said the QR code has come as a surprise for the industry and was conducting two monthly meetings to enrol all the manufacturers.

‘Little time to implement’
Madurai: “There is very little time to implement these changes on the packaging. Instead, customers can check the list of certified manufacturers on the CSIR-NEERI website,” P Ganesan, General Secretary of TANFAMA

