Training for teachers to boost learning outcome

By Express News Service

Samaghra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) will conduct training for Tamil Nadu government elementary school teachers at the district level from October 14 to 20 as part of the Centre’s NISHTHA- National Initiative for School Heads and Teachers Holistic Advancement.The initiative was launched by Ministry of Human Resource Development in August this year to improve learning outcomes at the elementary level, between Classes 1 and 8.

The main objective of NISHTHA programme is to equip and motivate teachers to encourage and foster critical thinking among students. The massive training programme will increase awareness among teachers and help them develop their skills on various aspects related to inclusive education, competency-based learning and testing, learning outcomes, learner-centered pedagogy, ICT in teaching-learning, including Artificial Intelligence, pre-school, pre-vocational education and school-based assessment.

The main highlights of the programme are activity-based modules, including educational games and quizzes and social-emotional learning, motivational interactions, team building, preparation for school-based assessment, in-built continuous feedback mechanism, online monitoring and support system, training need and impact analysis,” a school education department official said.