Two years of roller coaster ride for Governor Purohit

Governor Banwarilal Purohit completes two years in office today (Sunday).

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit completes two years in office today (Sunday). During this period, Raj Bhavan here witnessed many changes in its routine affairs like cost-cutting measures, making officials working there declare their assets, directing visitors not to offer shawls, bouquets etc. and banning non-vegetarian food on Raj Bhavan premises.

Just after assuming office on October 6, 2017, the politician-turned Governor promised to uphold the Constitution in his every act and promised the people of the State that he would ensure clean and transparent administration in Tamil Nadu.  Within a couple of months, Purohit, who is fluent in Marathi, Hindi and English, started learning Tamil and he started using Tamil phrases and quotes when he attended functions.

The cordial air turned otherwise in mid-November, 2017 when he visited Coimbatore and held discussions with Collector and other officials about progress made in government schemes. This action drew widespread criticism from opposition parties which blamed him for violating  Constitutional provisions.  At a time when opposition parties were staging demonstrations against him when he visited many districts, ruling AIADMK did not bother about the Governor’s activities and indeed, a few ministers, went on record saying that the Governor had the power to meet officials in districts. 

 Purohit’s office stoutly defended his meetings with State officials and denied the charge that he was acting at the behest of the Central government. “The purpose of seeking such meetings is not to subvert the authority of the State government, but to support their efforts in good governance,” Raj Bhavan had said. However, after many months, the Governor gradually stopped his meetings with district level officials. 

Another issue, Purohit has been criticised for is the delay in deciding on the State Cabinet’s recommendation for release of seven convicts in Rajiv  Gandhi assassination case, even after  more than one year.  

In September last, Purohit’s office promised ‘a just and fair decision’ in this issue, in accordance with the Constitution. However,  Raj Bhavan has been keeping silent on this issue till now.  There are many firsts during the past two years in Raj Bhavan. For the first time in the history of Raj Bhavan, the expenditure towards housekeeping, travel of the Governor, kitchen maintenance, electricity etc., have been drastically cut as part of austerity measures initiated by Purohit. 

Criticism
Purohit has been criticised the delay in deciding on the State Cabinet’s recommendation for release of seven convicts in Rajiv  Gandhi assassination case, even after one year. In September last, Purohit’s office promised ‘a just and fair decision’ in this issue, in accordance with the Constitution. Later, the Governor also met Arputham Ammal, mother of one of convict, AG Perarivalan and heard her views

