13 injured as van topples near Pamban in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

RAMESWARAM: Thirteen persons of a family were injured after a van they were travelling in turned turtle near Pamban Road Bridge in the wee hours of Sunday. According to sources, the Chennai-based family, including nine women, was on a pilgrimage.

They were on their way to Rameswaram after visiting Tiruchendur. Around 2.30 am, the van toppled near Pamban Road Bridge after the driver lost control. While the driver escaped unhurt, the 13 passengers sustained minor injuries and were admitted to the Ramanathapuram District Headquarters Hospital.