Coimbatore youth hits cousin’s three-year-old son to break up fight, detained for murder

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 19-year-old youth has been charged with murder after the cousin’s child he hit died. He had reportedly attempted to break up a fight between his cousin’s two kids — aged five and three years — and hit the younger one. The child fell unconscious and died without responding to treatment at the hospital.

Pechiammal — a native of Nelvoy in Kanchipuram district — is the mother of Azhaguvel (5) and Mathiyazhagan (3). After separating from her husband, she recently moved into her relative’s house at Negamam in Coimbatore. Her sister Jayamani and cousin Prakash (19), a native of Alamarathukulam in Balasamudram in Dindigul district, were also living there. It was Prakash who had arranged a job for Pechiammal at the garment company he worked. Soon, they two reportedly got into a relationship and decided to move out of the house.

They, along with the children, moved to Nallur in Pollachi three days ago. On Saturday evening, when Prakash was busy setting up the house, the two children were fighting between themselves. While trying to pacify them, he hit Mathiyazhagan. However, the child fell unconscious. Though he was rushed to the hospital, he died, said the police.

Inspector Thangapandian said that Prakash had no intention of killing the child but has been charged with murder. He had only slapped the child to keep them fighting and it is tragic that the child fell unconscious, Thangapandian added.