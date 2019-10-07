Home States Tamil Nadu

Karnataka refuses to hold talks with Tamil Nadu on Mekedatu dam project

Tamil Nadu has wasted 177 TMC of Cauvery water in 30 years, says Karnataka justifying its project to build one more dam on Cauvery.

Published: 07th October 2019 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Mekedatu

A file photo of Mekedatu (Photo | Express Photo Services)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Karnataka continues to remain defiant over construction of Mekedatu dam and refused to hold talks with Tamil Nadu to find "amicable solution", ignoring the directions of Union Environment Ministry.

The ministry's Expert Appraisal Committee for River Valley and Hydroelectric Projects held on July 19 had deferred Mekedatu project proposal saying amicable solution be arrived at between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for granting of Terms of Reference (ToR). The project is a contentious issue between  Karnataka and Tamil Nadu since Tamil Nadu fears the new dam would allow Karnataka release even lesser Cauvery water to the riparian state.

However, Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Limited (CNNL) in its reply on October 4 to the ministry  categorically said: "The question of amicable solution does not arise since the project get qualified based on merits. Karnataka earnestly requests the Union Environment Ministry to approve the ToR at the earliest."

Chief engineer of CNNL said the Mekedatu dam project was very much essential to store the water and to regulate the releases to the Tamil Nadu as per the monthly schedule and also to meet the drinking water requirement of Bengaluru city and surrounding areas. This will be in consistent with the order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal as modified by the Supreme Court.

"Karnataka can take up Mekedatu project on its own accord, while maintaining the requirements of the award. Excess flows over and above the stipulated releases at Biligundlu gauging station is resulting in substantial flows going waste into the sea which is evident from the flow data of last 45 years wherein, flows in excess of 177.25 TMC of water had flown in more than 30 years. The construction of Mekedatu
reservoir will help in storing the water in good monsoon so that the regulation can be met," the chief engineer said justifying the project.

Further, Karnataka said, as per Clause XIII and XVIII of tribunal award as modified by the Supreme Court on February 16, 2018, any hydro-power project constructed and Cauvery waters are stored in the reservoir, the pattern of downstream releases should be consistent with the tribunal order so that the irrigation requirements are not jeopardized.

There is nothing in the order of tribunal to impair the right or power or authority of any State to regulate within its boundaries the use of water, or to enjoy the benefit of waters within the State, if it is not inconsistent with the order, CNNL said in its reply.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Tamil Nadu KAVERI Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Cauvery issue Mekedatu dam Union Environment Ministry
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
Late INXS singer Michael Hutchence remembered in intimate film 'Mystify'
Gallery
Zaheer Khan's best in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2007 at Margao. He claimed 5/42 as Sri Lanka were restricted for 230/8 in 50 overs. India won the match by five wickets. (File Photo | AFP)
'Happy birthday Zak': Zaheer Khan's top five bowling performances to remember
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp