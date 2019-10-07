Home States Tamil Nadu

Popular schemes will propel AIADMK to win: Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar

Udhayakumar on Sunday was campaigning for the party’s candidate V Narayanan.

Published: 07th October 2019 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK flags

Representational image (File| MK Ashok Kumar)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI : The various public welfare schemes launched by the current dispensation is the talk of the town, and this popularity would propel the AIADMK to victory in the Nanguneri segment, said Minister RB Udhayakumar on Sunday. He was campaigning for the party’s candidate V Narayanan.

Reiterating the party’s commitment to uplifting the poor and the downtrodden by drafting their policies in accordance with the principles laid down by the former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, Udayakumar listed out the various schemes that had changed the lives of the masses.

“We started our campaign at 7 am and are grateful to the hundreds of women, who thronged the venue. The CM is working for the betterment of the masses and he recently attracted investments worth lakhs of crores during his foreign trip, which would herald development and welfare,” he said.

