Teenagers stab ‘mugger’ to death in Madurai; probe on

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A suspected mugger was stabbed to death by three teenagers in a reported act of self-defence under SS Colony police station limits on Saturday night. The three youth on Sunday surrendered before police, which launched a probe.

The deceased was identified as A Syed Abuthahir (43), a resident of South Gate in Madurai. Sources said that Abuthahir had no criminal antecedents. Sources said that the three youth were friends. On Saturday night, they were walking under the Ellis Nagar Bridge towards a mobile handset repair shop.

It was here that they were chanced upon by Abuthahir, who was reportedly in company of an unidentified accomplice. The assailants reportedly accosted the youth and robbed them of the phone. A short while later, Abuthahir allegedly brandished a knife and demanded that the youth part with their belongings and valuables.

Sources claimed that the youth at this point tried to overpower their assailants. One of the youth reportedly snatched the knife out of Abuthahir’s hand and stabbed him. Moments after the attack, Abuthahir fell down and died.