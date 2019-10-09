Home States Tamil Nadu

51 trapped in flash flood near Mettupalayam in Tamil Nadu rescued

The holiday-makers had trespassed into banned area of Bhavani river.

People rescued from flash floods near Mettupalayam on Tuesday

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: As many as 51 people, who were caught in flash floods after trespassing into the banned area of Bhavani river in Thekkampatti near Mettupalayam, were rescued on Tuesday evening.

The flash floods were a result of water being released into the river from the Pillur dam. They did not notice the water level rising and were caught in the floods. After the local residents alerted the Karamadai police, a team of officials and Mettupalayam fire and rescue personnel organised a rescue operation, said police sources.

Amidst the pitch darkness, the rescue personnel used ropes and flashlights to bring them ashore. All the people are residents of Periyanaickenpalayam, Saibaba Colony, Thudiyalur and Idikarai areas. Most of them had consumed alcohol before getting into the river, ignoring the ban, said a police official. The officer said that this is the third such incident in the past two months.

"Though we have placed a caution board, people cross the river without considering the flash flood. Had they (the people rescued on Tuesday) not informed us, it would have ended in a tragedy. We will recommend the district administration and police department to take stringent action against violators," the officer said.

