Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK will win with huge margins: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami

The AIADMK leader referred to the seizure during Vellore parliamentary polls to counter against the ‘money power’ criticism.

Published: 09th October 2019 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami calling on Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at her residence in Chennai on Monday

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami calling on Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at her residence in Chennai on Monday| Special Arrangement

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that AIADMK will win Nanguneri and Vikravandi Assembly by-elections by comfortable margins.

Talking to mediapersons after calling on Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at her residence on Monday, he said, referring to a remark by an opposition leader that money power would win the by-elections, “If someone says so, it means only that the person will distribute money. People witnessed similar scenes during the Vellore parliamentary election when the I-T Department raided certain places and seized money. As far as the AIADMK is concerned, it will win with people’s support.”

On Karnataka’s fresh attempt to construct a dam across Mekedatu, the CM referred to the Tamil Nadu government’s petitions pending before the Supreme Court and indicated that the neighbouring State would not succeed in its efforts. Regarding dengue, CM said, “It is not only troubling Tamil Nadu but also Singapore and neighbouring Telangana. In Tamil Nadu, steps are being taken to prevent outbreak. I appeal to the people to keep surroundings clean and to keep water covered.”

EC officers mute spectators to poll code violation: Congress

TIRUNELVELI: MP Su Thirunavukkarasar claimed that the officials are remaining mute spectators to the “blatant violations of Model Code of Conduct by the functionaries of the governing party”. Alleging that the AIADMK functionaries are distributing money to the voters, he said a large number of cars were parked in the constituency without permission.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIADMK 2019 Tamil Nadu bypolls Edappadi Palaniswami Vikravandi Assembly bypolls Nanguneri Assembly bypolls
India Matters
Police exhuming bodies of the family members who died under mysterious circumstance, from their graves at Koodathayi. (Photo | EPS)
Soft-spoken, beautiful, accused of theft: Batchmates recount the Jolly they knew!
Chhattisgarh's first model Amanaka police station located on the Greater Eastern (GE) road of Raipur. ( Photo| EPS)
This Chhattisgarh model police station works on corporate style, asks 'How can I help you'
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid announces decision to quit electoral politics, opposes BDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir
Vistara airline ( File Photo )
Vistara airline offers 48-hour sale across its domestic network starting October 10

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Prakash Javedkar (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Already fulfilling sustainable development targets for 2030: Prakash Javadekar
'A majority of us get less than Rs 30,000 monthly wage' decry TSRTC workers
Gallery
28-year-old Vartika Singh recently bagged the coveted crown of Miss Diva Universe 2019. Here is all you need to know about the beauty queen from Lucknow. (Photo | Vartika Singh Instagram)
Vartika Singh: All you need to know about the Miss Diva Universe 2019
It's the end of another festive season and our pandal-hopping Bollywood celebrities made sure to wrap up Durga Puja in style. Take a look at glimpses of Vijayadashami/ Dusshera celebrations by Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh
Durga Puja 2019 in pics: Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Kajol have a 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' reunion!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp