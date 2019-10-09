CM Edappadi Palanisami, O Paneerselvam send bouquets to Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam on Tuesday greeted Governor Banwarilal Purohit on the occasion of Vijayadashami. Both sent bouquets to the governor.” My best wishes to you, your wife and all the members of your family on the occasion of Vijayadashami. May this auspicious occasion bring in good health, happiness, progress and prosperity in all your endeavours,” CM said.