Edu minister mum on admission of teachers’ wards in govt schools

By Express News Service

ERODE: Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan reportedly chose not to comment regarding whether the government has any plan to issue a G.O. asking the government school teachers to enrol their wards in the government schools. He was speaking on the sidelines of the ISRO's three-day expo at Govi Arts and Science College on Monday.

The question arose as the government issued an order seeking details of the studies of their wards; a section in the EMIS demands educational details of the teacher's wards. If their wards study in government schools, their EMIS number, class and school name should be provided. If not, teachers can fill the section by writing 'no'.

While the minister did not comment on the issue, Primary School Teachers Associations flayed the government for demanding educational information of the teachers' wards in the EMIS (Education Management Information System).

They also said that if the government wants to issue a G.O. to compel the teachers to enrol their wards in the government schools, it should also ask the teachers why they did not opt government schools. "No one can be compelled to opt the government schools. If they are compelled, then G.O.s must be issued to compel the MLAs, MPs, ministers, chief minister, local body leaders and all government and quasi-government staff and officials to enrol their children and grandchildren in the government schools. Similarly, government doctors must be asked to get treatment in government hospitals only.

Though the late chief minister Jayalalithaa converted the new secretariat building at Chennai as a super specialty hospital, she, the former chief minister Karunanidhi and also the present chief minister preferred treatment in private hospitals only. If the public servants opt government schools and hospitals, their services would automatically improve," they said.