Issues unsolved as local bodies non-existent: DMK chief MK Stalin

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: DMK President MK Stalin said that 60 to 70 per cent of the problems of the people could have been solved if the government conducted the local body elections. Addressing the voters of Palayam Chettikulam and Ariyankulam villages of Nanguneri assembly constituency in a Thinnai Piratcharam (verandah campaign) organised here on Tuesday night, Stalin claimed the government is not conducting the local body elections due to fear of loss.

"If it was conducted on time, the people’s issues relating to drinking water, old age pension and unemployment under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme would have been solved," Stalin said.