Seventh Economic Census to be launched today in Tamil Nadu

The seventh Economic Census (EC) will commence on Wednesday with Governor Banwarilal Purohit formally launching the enumeration.

CHENNAI: The seventh Economic Census (EC) will commence on Wednesday with Governor Banwarilal Purohit formally launching the enumeration. The enumeration will go on for about three and a half months with more than 33,000 enumerators and over 5,000 supervisors working across the State.

“The EC will cover all establishments including household enterprises engaged in production or distribution of goods/services in non-farm agricultural and non-agricultural sector. Villages with no economic activity also, will be identified for the policy purposes,” said S Durai Raju, Deputy Director General, National Statistics Office (Field Operation Division), Chennai.

“In many other States, this census has already started according to the reference period given to them. After the enumeration is over, verification of data will take place and probably after two months from date of completion of enumeration, the results will be released. The uniqueness of this census is that the results can be released at district level. The State need not wait for national-level results,” he added.

On the purpose of EC being conducted, he said, “It is aimed at measuring the diversity of non-farm economic activities in all its major dimensions. For example, around 45% of the GDP of our country is achieved through small and marginal enterprises in unorganised sector.

The investments being made in this sector, the employment opportunities that are being generated in these sectors, whether any enterprise is lacking skilled manpower, etc, can be ascertained through this census.” It would include preparation of a National Business Register which can be linked with databases at the central and state government levels.

