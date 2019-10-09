TN fishermen body to go on hunger strike from October 11, demanding release of fraternity

By ANI

RAMESWARAM: Pamban Country Boat fishermen are set to go on a hunger strike on October 11 here urging the release of fishermen detained by both Sri Lanka and India.

Association President of Pamban Country Boat Fishermen, MS Arul told ANI, "Eighteen Sri Lankan fishermen were detained by the Indian Coast Guard for crossing the borderline and fishing in Indian waters.

The fact is that fishermen sail with the flow of water and follow the wind directions. Same is the case with the Indian fishermen as they also sail on foreign water many times so this is not valid."

"We urge the government to release the Sri Lankan fishermen who have been detained and thereafter we also want the release of the Indian fishermen who were detained in Sri Lanka.

The government should give an exception to country boat fishermen as many times we don't cross the boundary intentionally," the president added.

On October 4, the Indian Coast Guard apprehended 18 Sri Lankan fishermen and eight boats for illegally fishing in Indian waters.