IAS reshuffle: Radhakrishnan takes over as revenue secy

The State government on Wednesday transferred several IAS officers, including Transport Secretary J Radhakrishnan and B Chandra Mohan, Energy Secretary.

CHENNAI: The State government on Wednesday transferred several IAS officers, including Transport Secretary J Radhakrishnan and B Chandra Mohan, Energy Secretary.

Besides, new Collectors were appointed to Ariyalur and Madurai districts.  Radhakrishnan will take the key position – Revenue Secretary-cum - Commissioner of Revenue Administration, Disaster Management and Mitigation.

B Chandra Mohan, Secretary, Energy Department will take over as Transport Secretary.  Dheeraj Kumar, Secretary, Youth Welfare and Sports Development, will hold full additional charge as  Energy Secretary.
D Rathna, Sub Collector, Tiruvallur, will take over as Collector of Ariyalur. She replaces TG Vinay who has been posted as Collector of Madurai district.

Supriya Sahu will take over as Secretary/CMD, Tamil Nadu Small Tea Growers’ Industrial Cooperative Tea Factories Federation Ltd., Coonoor. She replaces S Vineeth, who will assume charge as Joint MD of Tangedco. Ashok Dongre will take over as Secretary, Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments. He replaces Apurva Varma who will be assuming charge as Secretary/CMD of TUFIDCO. Santhosh Babu, Secretary, Information Technology department, will hold full additional charge as CMD, Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation.

