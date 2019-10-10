Home States Tamil Nadu

Lalitha Jewellery heist case: Key accused surrenders before Tiruvannamalai court

Suresh, 28, son of Panneerselvam and a resident of Sirathoppu in Thiruvarur district, surrendered before the Judicial Magistrate Court-I at Chengam.

Published: 10th October 2019 06:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: P Suresh, a key member of the gang that looted the Lalithaa Jewellery showroom in Tiruchy earlier this month, surrendered before a court in Tiruvannamalai district on Thursday.

Sources said 28-eight-year-old Suresh, son of Panneerselvam, surrendered before the Judicial Magistrate (JM) Court-I at Chengam. M Vigneshprabu, the magistrate, ordered him to be remanded in judicial custody till October 14.

He is considered to be one of the key hands in the gang that perpetrated the crime on October 2.

Suresh is a resident of Sirathoppu in Thiruvarur district, the sources stated.

On October 2, two burglars decamped with jewellery worth several crores in Tiruchy. Drilling a hole to gain entry into the Lalithaa Jewellery showroom, the accused, who were wearing animal masks, stole jewels weighing a little over 30 kg, right under the nose of six watchmen on the night shift.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lalitha Jewellery heist case Tiruvannamalai court
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp