Lalitha Jewellery heist case: Key accused surrenders before Tiruvannamalai court

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: P Suresh, a key member of the gang that looted the Lalithaa Jewellery showroom in Tiruchy earlier this month, surrendered before a court in Tiruvannamalai district on Thursday.

Sources said 28-eight-year-old Suresh, son of Panneerselvam, surrendered before the Judicial Magistrate (JM) Court-I at Chengam. M Vigneshprabu, the magistrate, ordered him to be remanded in judicial custody till October 14.

He is considered to be one of the key hands in the gang that perpetrated the crime on October 2.

Suresh is a resident of Sirathoppu in Thiruvarur district, the sources stated.

On October 2, two burglars decamped with jewellery worth several crores in Tiruchy. Drilling a hole to gain entry into the Lalithaa Jewellery showroom, the accused, who were wearing animal masks, stole jewels weighing a little over 30 kg, right under the nose of six watchmen on the night shift.