Home States Tamil Nadu

Lower court orders upheld, HC confirms jail terms awarded to heist accused

A case was registered by the Veppur police in 2008.  Vakil Pandi, a law college drop-out, and 15 others were arrested.

Published: 10th October 2019 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Holding that a revisional court cannot act as a second appellate court and re-appreciate the evidence unless manifest perversity is demonstrable on the face of the record, the Madras High Court has confirmed the lower court orders convicting the accused in the Rs 3.72-crore heist in 2008.

Justice P N Prakash upheld the lower court orders while dismissing/partly allowing a batch of revision petitions filed to quash the order, dated October 4, 2018, of the III Additional District and Sessions Judge in Cuddalore, which partly confirmed the order, dated July 23, 2014, of the Additional Assistant Sessions Judge, Virudhachalam and acquit the petitioners.

According to prosecution, following instructions given by Mookka Pillai, a prosecution witness and also in-charge of Mangal & Mangal retail shop in Tiruchy, `3.72 crore in cash was packed in four cartons, loaded in a container, along with other items such as pressure cookers, mixies, etc. on August 9, 2008. The container was to transport the cash and other items to its head office in Chennai. But it was intercepted at the Gomuki bridge in Cuddalore district by five persons (who were identified by the witnesses at the test identification parade and in the court as A-2 to A-6) posing themselves as department officials. They looted the cash and fled the scene in two cars.

A case was registered by the Veppur police in 2008.  Vakil Pandi, a law college drop-out, and 15 others were arrested. By the lower court’s order passed in 2014, all accused were awarded imprisonment ranging from three years to seven years for offences under various sections of the IPC including Sec. 120-B (Conspiracy). The order was mostly confirmed by the first appellate court in 2018. Hence, the present petitions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp