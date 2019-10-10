Lower court orders upheld, HC confirms jail terms awarded to heist accused

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Holding that a revisional court cannot act as a second appellate court and re-appreciate the evidence unless manifest perversity is demonstrable on the face of the record, the Madras High Court has confirmed the lower court orders convicting the accused in the Rs 3.72-crore heist in 2008.

Justice P N Prakash upheld the lower court orders while dismissing/partly allowing a batch of revision petitions filed to quash the order, dated October 4, 2018, of the III Additional District and Sessions Judge in Cuddalore, which partly confirmed the order, dated July 23, 2014, of the Additional Assistant Sessions Judge, Virudhachalam and acquit the petitioners.

According to prosecution, following instructions given by Mookka Pillai, a prosecution witness and also in-charge of Mangal & Mangal retail shop in Tiruchy, `3.72 crore in cash was packed in four cartons, loaded in a container, along with other items such as pressure cookers, mixies, etc. on August 9, 2008. The container was to transport the cash and other items to its head office in Chennai. But it was intercepted at the Gomuki bridge in Cuddalore district by five persons (who were identified by the witnesses at the test identification parade and in the court as A-2 to A-6) posing themselves as department officials. They looted the cash and fled the scene in two cars.

A case was registered by the Veppur police in 2008. Vakil Pandi, a law college drop-out, and 15 others were arrested. By the lower court’s order passed in 2014, all accused were awarded imprisonment ranging from three years to seven years for offences under various sections of the IPC including Sec. 120-B (Conspiracy). The order was mostly confirmed by the first appellate court in 2018. Hence, the present petitions.