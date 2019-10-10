Home States Tamil Nadu

NEET fraud case: Bail pleas of suspects dismissed

The Judicial Magistrate  Court here on Wednesday dismissed the bail petitions filed by Dr Venkatesan, father of Udit Suriya, and Mohammed Shafi, father of Mohammed Irfan.

Published: 10th October 2019 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THENI: The Judicial Magistrate Court here on Wednesday dismissed the bail petitions filed by Dr Venkatesan, father of Udit Suriya, and Mohammed Shafi, father of Mohammed Irfan. The duo was arrested by the CB-CID for allegedly arranging medical seats for their sons illegally.

Dr Venkatesan had filed a bail petition before the court after his remand in the Madurai Central Prison but it came up for hearing before the Fast Track court here as the Judicial Magistrate was on leave and the former adjourned hearing the plea to October 9. Udit Suriya’s bail petition will come up for hearing before the Madurai Bench of the Madras HC on October 14.  Meanwhile, Irfan was brought to the JM Court in Andipatti from Salem on Wednesday. He was later taken to the JM Court in Theni. He was later remanded.

